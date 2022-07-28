Miva, Inc. Named a 'Top Ecommerce Solution' in New 2022 Paradigm B2B Report

Leading Ecommerce Platform Recognized for Flexibility, Affordability, and Customer Support; Earns Eight Medals in 2022 Assessment

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miva, Inc., a leading ecommerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants, today announced it has been named a leading B2B ecommerce solution in eight categories in the 2022 Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition).

The Miva ecommerce platform is a top choice for B2B businesses needing a flexible website and fully-customizable catalog and checkout system with control over the look, content, and functionality of their online store. Customers cited in the 2022 Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition) spoke highly of Miva's flexibility and customizability, affordable price, and responsive customer service.

"To be successful in today's digital-first B2B landscape, B2B companies need ecommerce solutions designed with their catalogs, customers, and complexities in mind," said Rick Wilson, CEO of Miva. "At Miva, we have invested in our core competency as an ecommerce platform provider so we can focus in on the exact tools, features, and support these companies need to succeed online."

Combine honorees are evaluated on 38 objective criteria of value to today's B2B buyer. In the 2022 Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition), Miva Merchant took home medals in 8 of 12 categories in the evaluation:

Ability to Execute - Gold

Customer Service & Support - Gold

Total Cost of Ownership – Gold

Promotions Management – Gold (Advancing from Silver in the 2021 Combine)

Vision and Strategy - Silver

Transaction Management - Silver

Content & Data Management – Bronze (Newly Medalled in 2022)

Sales & Channel Enablement – Bronze (Newly Medalled in 2022)

"Miva Merchant is particularly well-suited for midmarket B2B companies looking for an affordable and reliable solution that is highly-customizable (especially for strong sales enablement and quoting capability) delivered by a company that goes the extra mile for customer service and support." said Andy Hoar, CEO of Paradigm B2B.

For more information or to download a free copy of Miva's results from the 2022 Paradigm B2B Combine, visit: https://www.miva.com/paradigm-b2b-2022

About Miva, Inc.

Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at http://www.miva.com.

About Paradigm B2B

Digital innovation produces an ever-changing, unpredictable, and challenging environment that can make or break a B2B company. To be successful today, B2B companies must transform archaic business practices and business models and fundamentally rethink how they interact with customers.

Paradigm B2B's purpose is to help guide B2B companies through today's complex, digital-first environment. B2B companies need world-class strategies and roadmaps, as well as clearly differentiated customer experiences, in order to thrive in an increasingly disrupted commerce landscape. Paradigm B2B focuses on offering high-quality advice that's well-informed and immediately actionable. Paradigm B2B is based in Chicago, Illinois. Learn more at http://www.paradigmb2b.com.

Media Contact

Hannah Steffensen, Miva, Inc., (858) 376 7843, hsteffensen@miva.com

Twitter

SOURCE Miva, Inc.