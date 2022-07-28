Family of Accident Victim Requests Privacy

All media inquiries should be directed to legal counsel
PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Fink, the father of 5-year old Khaleesi Fink who was tragically killed in a motor vehicle collision that occurred in Ashland, Wisconsin on July 22, 2022 involving a vehicle operated by Senator Janet Bewley, has authorized the following statement to be released by his attorneys from the law firms of Edgar Snyder & Associates, LLC, based in Pennsylvania, and Gruber Law Offices, based in Wisconsin:
"We are deeply saddened by the death of our beloved Khali, who was only 5-years old. She had a smile that could light up even the darkest of rooms, and a laugh that was contagious. She was even awarded 'Most Infectious Laugh' from her Pre-School Class. We want to thank everyone for the support we've received during this period of grief, and for remembering her for the joy that she brought the world. However, we are requesting privacy during this difficult time to allow our family to grieve."
The family has asked that all media inquiries be directed to Attorney Christine Zaremski-Young of Edgar Snyder & Associates, LLC.
SOURCE Edgar Snyder
