Centric Bank Announces Interim Chief Operations Officer

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Bank, ("the Bank") the banking subsidiary of Centric Financial Corporation CFCX ("Centric" or "the Company") announces the appointment of Sandra J. Schultz as interim Chief Operations Officer until a replacement is hired for this role. Ms. Schultz is Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and has been in executive leadership at Centric Bank since 2008.
Ms. Schultz previously held the responsibility of the Bank's deposit operations beginning in 2008, with the addition of the loan operations and technology functions in 2014, and held oversight for these departments until 2017. She brings this expertise to the interim role. Ms. Schultz has over 30 years of banking experience.
Prior to joining Centric Bank, Ms. Schultz was with Sterling Financial as Treasury Analyst and Officer, Assistant Treasurer and Controller at Pennsylvania State Bank, and has held varying roles in the finance area of community banks. She received her MBA from Mount St. Mary's University in 2007 and is a graduate of Western Maryland College, with a Bachelors' Degree in Accounting and Economics.
Ms. Schultz has been recognized nationally four times for her role on a "Top Team" in American Banker's 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking recognition, an honor she has shared with the other women who comprise the senior leadership team at Centric Bank.
Ms. Schultz is a member of the PA Bankers Association Women in Banking Advisory Committee. She serves as a Trustee for the Cleve J. Fredricksen Library, as well as its Finance Committee and Investment Committee. She is a member of the Institute of Management Accountants and has previously served as Treasurer for the Parents Association of Harrisburg Academy.
ABOUT CENTRIC BANK
An American Banker 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, four-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for eight years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.1 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank was named one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019.
Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as commercial loan offices in Devon, Doylestown, Lancaster, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 888.274.2033 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.
