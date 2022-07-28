Canada Launches the First Call for Proposals for the Toward Net-Zero Homes and Communities Program

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - With 18 percent of harmful greenhouse gas emissions coming from our buildings, increasing residential energy efficiency is an important part of Canada's efforts to reach net zero by 2050. Making homes more energy-efficient not only fights climate change, but it also creates good jobs while helping Canadians save on their monthly energy bills.

That is why, today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced the first call for proposals for the Toward Net-Zero Homes and Communities program. This program offers funding for projects that explore and implement innovative technologies and practices that seek to improve the energy efficiency of homes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in our communities and neighbourhoods.

The program will help drive Canada's progress toward net-zero building emissions by 2050. It seeks to empower communities — including Indigenous, rural and remote or under-resourced communities — to lead in the fight against climate change by supporting projects that increase energy reliability and efficiency while simultaneously making homes and residences more comfortable and more affordable. In doing so, this program will also create good, sustainable, jobs across the country.

This program is open to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations that are developing projects that target one of three streams:

1. Addressing barriers to the adoption of energy-efficient technologies;

2. Capacity building in support of net-zero-energy–ready building codes;

3. Facilitating home energy labeling and disclosure to encourage deep energy retrofits.

The Toward Net-Zero Homes and Communities program will help Canadians make their homes more energy-efficient now and for the future. The program will invest up to $14.6 million over the next four years. Applications for this first call for proposals will be accepted until August 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

More information can be found on the program's website .

This program will build on the Government of Canada's upcoming Green Buildings Strategy, which will create sustainable jobs and help Canada move toward a resilient, net-zero emissions buildings sector by 2050. The Strategy will be focused on increasing the rate of building retrofits, ensuring buildings are resilient and net-zero ready from the start and supporting systems change for the buildings sector of the future. Further engagement on the Strategy with partners such as provinces and territories, Indigenous governments and municipalities will take place before it is finalized in 2023.

Quotes

"Improving the energy efficiency of homes across the country is an essential part of our plan to help Canadians save on energy bills, lower emissions and achieve net-zero building greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, all while creating good, sustainable jobs. This program will make it easier for residents to support cleaner neighbourhoods and enhance energy and climate resiliency in their communities."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

Quick facts

To access the program, applicants must apply through the Toward Net-Zero Homes and Communities website .

. Funding streams:

Addressing barriers to adoption of energy-efficient technologies



Support innovative projects to overcome barriers in the production, marketing and accessibility of technologies that eliminate residential greenhouse gas emissions.



Capacity building in support of net-zero-energy–ready building codes



Support capacity-building projects that facilitate the adoption and implementation of the National Building Code (NBC) 2020 and, where applicable, also the National Energy Code for Buildings (NEBC) 2020; lay the groundwork for adopting upper code tiers; and share knowledge to encourage consistent national interpretation.

and, where applicable, also the National Energy Code for Buildings (NEBC) 2020; lay the groundwork for adopting upper code tiers; and share knowledge to encourage consistent national interpretation.

Home energy labeling and disclosure initiatives



Support projects that (1) facilitate the labelling of homes and (2) use innovative labelling and disclosure tools and methods to encourage residents to retrofit their home and decrease their residential GHG emissions.

Associated links



Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada