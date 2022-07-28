Worldwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Directory 2022

DUBLIN, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide MVNO Directory 2022-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2022-2023 Edition features 4400+ Management Contacts, 885+ MVNOs from 65+ countries across the globe.

The latest edition of Worldwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Directory, Q4 2021 (18th) edition. The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted & dependable go-to resource for gaining backdoor access to influential decision-makers holding key positions within MVNO businesses all over the globe.

Over the last 15 years since its launch, this flagship product has successfully helped hundreds of telecom businesses establish relationships with MVNOs. Businesses use MVNO directory for a variety of purposes; business development, sales & marketing, B2B networking, event invitations, and largely as a critical addition to (their) resource library to ascertain speedy access to the whole MVNO industry on fingertips, for example.

Audience

Those looking to do business with MVNOs e.g. Network Enablers, Hubbing Partners, Interconnection usage providers, Roaming partners, Handset manufacturers, Infra service providers, Chipset Providers, Core Solutions, Digitalisation Experts, Consultants, 4G/5G specialists, Other telecom service providers.

The key attributes MVNO directory offers to help businesses take an informed view of an MVNO business, are as follows:

Name & About MVNO - Country wise 1-operator per page structure

MVNO Type & Technology Offerings

Group & Ownership Information

Commercial Business Information - Network portfolio, Subscribers, Penetration, market share, address, phone & fax numbers, and more.

Online presence - Web/URL

CXO/Management/Decision-makers/Operator contacts

Formats Available - PDF & Excel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jx9ji0

