U.S. Department of Labor Selects Vyopta to Manage and Optimize Digital Collaboration Experiences

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, today announced the U.S. Department of Labor as the latest government agency to adopt Vyopta's technology.
Vyopta supports a wide range of U.S. government departments, agencies and bureaus. This includes the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Federal Reserve Bank, General Services Administration (GSA), Social Security Administration, U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Courts, U.S. Senate, and more.
With over 16,000 employees, the mission of the U.S. Department of Labor is to foster, promote, and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers, and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.
In October 2021, Vyopta achieved certification under the U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) in collaboration with the GSA and is the only digital user experience management for multi-vendor UC/collaboration technologies available in the FedRAMP Marketplace.
"It's an honor to provide the U.S. Department of Labor with a holistic view of their collaboration estate," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "With many government employees working remotely as well as in different geographies, assuring best-in-class user experience by managing and optimizing collaboration technology performance is essential to workforce engagement, well-being and productivity."
Vyopta, a leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta.
SOURCE Vyopta Inc
