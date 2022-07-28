Exciting New Study Results Suggest Soberlink's Remote Alcohol Monitoring Products and Services Significantly Improve Recovery Results for Those Working to Overcome Alcohol Use Disorder

Results of the six-month study deliver promising data on how remote alcohol monitoring increases accountability and recovery capital, improves mental health, and ultimately leads to higher quality of life for its users

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soberlink, the experts in remote alcohol monitoring, is proud to share the encouraging results from its six-month study investigating the impact that Soberlink's alcohol monitoring device can have on quality of life and maintained sobriety for its clients. Conducted by Omni Institute, the study provides crucial evidence that Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Treatment Providers can meaningfully enhance the quality of life and improve recovery outcomes for their clients with the use of Soberlink's FDA-cleared remote alcohol monitoring device.

The study followed 100 participants enrolled in the Soberlink Share Program, which aids clients in accountability. All participants were adults of legal age (21+) who received professional treatment for AUD and used Soberlink for their first year of sobriety.

During the course of the study, participants were told to use their Soberlink device two to three times a day, and results were shared with treatment providers as well as loved ones supporting their recovery. Participants filled out surveys after one month, three months, and six months, reporting how well they were able to stick to their monitoring schedule and insight into their overall quality of life.

Key study findings of the study include:

Approximately 75% of participants abstained from alcohol for the entire term of the study, with indications that many will stay in remission for at least the next year or longer

91% of participants agreed or strongly agreed that the Soberlink Share program kept them accountable across all follow-ups

80% of participants plan to continue using the Soberlink remote monitoring device for ongoing monitoring

"Those who are familiar with AUD know that it is a chronic disease that can affect the quality of life not only of the individual who suffers from it but also that of their friends and family," said Andy Rothman, Vice President of Business Development at Soberlink, Inc. "This study provides exciting evidence that treating AUD with the right tools can make a meaningful, lasting impact on recovery."

For more information, visit the study summary at www.soberlink.com.

About Soberlink:

Soberlink are the makers of a discreet alcohol monitoring device that documents sobriety with the highest level of reliability and accuracy. Since 2011, Soberlink has helped over 250,000 people in recovery to rebuild trust with loved ones and get their lives back on track. For more information on Soberlink's FDA-cleared cutting-edge tech-enabled remote alcohol monitoring services, as well as the company's history with Family Law, please visit https://www.soberlink.com/.

Press Contact:

Thy-An Tran

Marketing Manager

341479@email4pr.com

714.422.5250

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exciting-new-study-results-suggest-soberlinks-remote-alcohol-monitoring-products-and-services-significantly-improve-recovery-results-for-those-working-to-overcome-alcohol-use-disorder-301595675.html

SOURCE Soberlink