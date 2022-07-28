Hunter Strategy Appraised at CMMI Level III Maturity

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Strategy today announced that it has been appraised at Level 3 of the Software Engineering Institute's CMMI® (Capability Maturity Model Integration). The appraisal validates Hunter's expertise in building first-class software and delivering integrated cyber risk management services for Commercial and Government customers.
Originally created for the U.S. Department of Defense to assess its industrial bases' software competencies, CMMI models have since been adopted on a global scale and expanded to gauge an organizations depth of quality and signal operational performance to customers.
"Hunter Strategy prides itself on our bold culture of continuous improvement. Achievement of CMMI Level 3 attests not only to this spirit of growth, but also demonstrates our consistent delivery of agile services throughout the lifecycle," Hunter's Founder, Matt Triner, stated. "Embedding quality processes and practices into all our business units is at the core of delivery," he added.
Headquartered in Washington DC's Cathedral Heights neighborhood, Hunter Strategy is a Small Business Administration (SBA) HUBZone certified small business that offers strategic DevSecOps, cyber risk management, and Agile software engineering solutions to federal agencies, Fortune 1000 companies, and emerging technology firms. For more information, or to discuss partnership or employment opportunities, please contact us at sales@hunterstrategy.net or visit www.hunterstrategy.net.
