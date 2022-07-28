DUBLIN, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Private 5G Networks Tracker - Analysis of Current Deployments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses the adoption of private 5G networks. It presents the monitoring of private 5G networks worldwide since 2018.
It also analyses the regulation of spectrum allocation for private networks (main initiatives by regulators). The final section presents the key insights of this monitoring.
The attached Excel file also lists the main private 5G networks (non-exhaustive list) with some details around:
- Geographical areas
- Verticals/applications
- Stakeholders
- Additional information including KPIs, type of use case, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. Technology reminders
- Private networks: definition and characteristics
- Overview of private mobile networks
- Key components of a private mobile network
- Cost model for a private wireless network deployment
- Transition from 4G to 5G network
- Expected technical benefits of 5G
- Key 5G enabling technologies for industry solutions
- Countries expected to set aside mobile spectrum for private licensing
- Main 5G IoT use cases
3. Benchmark analysis
- Regional location of industrial and end users deploying private 5G networks
- Share of private 5G implementations per country
- Number of implementations of private 5G and major verticals
- Private 5G applications
- Initiative stage of private 5G development
- Hardware providers share in private 5G deployments
- Focus on manufacturing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3fn99l
