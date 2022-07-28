NICKEL ROAD OPERATING ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC DIVESTITURE IN THE DJ BASIN

DENVER, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickel Road Operating LLC ("Nickel Road") today announced that it has strategically divested a portion of its assets in the Denver-Julesberg ("DJ") Basin to Bayswater Exploration and Production, LLC ("Bayswater"). The assets are positioned next to Bayswater's existing holdings in Weld County and included 2,752 net leasehold acres; 161 mineral acres; 17 producing wells (5 operated, 12 non-operated); working interests in 18 DUCs; and 68 operated well permits.
After this divestiture, Nickel Road will retain the majority of its production and operated drilling and spacing units in the Wattenberg Field, as well as 100 approved permits for extended reach horizontal wells.
"We are pleased with the completion of this transaction," said Andrew Haney, Co-President of Nickel Road. "We are also excited about our 2022 development program and the fairway of opportunities that we have in front of us."
Nickel Road Co-President, Dana Johnson added, "The remainder of our assets are located in the oil-rich Northern Wattenberg Field where there is a concentration of current development activity. Nickel Road has excelled at operational execution in the DJ Basin, and we remain focused on responsible development for all of our stakeholders in Weld County."
Based in Denver, Colorado, Nickel Road is focused on acquiring, leasing, and developing oil and natural gas assets in the Wattenberg Field. The company is supported by an equity commitment from Vortus Investment Advisors, LLC of Fort Worth, Texas.
Nickel Road was advised by Evercore, Shearman & Sterling and Dickie McCamey.
Nickel Road Operating LLC is a Denver-based oil and gas acquisition and development company. Nickel Road was formed in July 2017 by Andrew Haney and Kit Tincher with a capital investment from private investors. The company partnered with Vortus Investment Advisors to grow and develop the position. Nickel Road is currently led by Andrew Haney, Dana Johnson and Kit Tincher. For additional information please visit www.nickelroadoperating.com.
Vortus Investment Advisors, LLC is a Fort Worth-based private equity firm focused on the lower to middle market upstream energy industry in North America. Vortus has an asset-based investment strategy, targeting privately negotiated transactions in the lower to middle market requiring approximately $25 million to $100 million of equity capital in partnership with successful owner/operators. For additional information, please visit www.vortus.com.
SOURCE Nickel Road Operating LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.