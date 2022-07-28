Statement by Minister Pascale St-Onge on the opening of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Team Canada is ready to add to our country's sporting history at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony
GATINEAU, QC , July 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games takes place today and Canadian athletes are ready. They have persevered and trained hard for this very moment.
Congratulations to Maude Charron (Weightlifting) and Josh Cassidy (Para athletics) on being named the flagbearers. Not only are these athletes incredible in their respective fields, they are also inspirations for young Canadians everywhere.
With 280 Canadian athletes from across the country competing in 20 sports, including nine para-sports, 13 mixed events and more medal events for women than ever before, Team Canada is ready for the Opening Ceremony of the most inclusive games in Commonwealth history.
Through hard work and determination, athletes have pushed themselves to be their best. The Government of Canada supports their quest for excellence. These games exemplify the pride, spirit and resilience of our athletes as well as the outstanding families, friends and communities that helped them get here. We are also proud of our coaches and support staff who will be supporting our athletes.
Welcoming more than 5,000 athletes and team officials from 72 Commonwealth nations and territories, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games serve as a reminder of the importance of sport, the opportunities they bring and the endless opportunities for inclusivity. My best wishes to all of Team Canada!
Go Canada Go!
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
