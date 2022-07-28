ISPE Pharmaceutical Engineering® Article "AI's Promise for ATMPs" Honored with 2022 APEX Award

ISPE has been honored as the winner of a 2022 APEX Award for Publication Excellence in the Technical & Technology Writing category for the article "AI's Promise for ATMPs" published in the November-December 2021 issue of Pharmaceutical Engineering®. This is the third year in a row that Pharmaceutical Engineering® has been recognized with an APEX Award.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISPE has been honored as the winner of a 2022 APEX Award for Publication Excellence in the Technical & Technology Writing category for the article "AI's Promise for ATMPs" published in the November-December 2021 issue of Pharmaceutical Engineering®. This is the third year in a row that Pharmaceutical Engineering® has been recognized with an APEX Award.

The APEX Awards recognize achievement in writing, editing, and graphics in a wide range of communications in nonprofit and for-profit publishing and communications organizations with Awards of Excellence recognizing exceptional entries in 100 subcategories and Grand Awards honoring outstanding work in 14 major categories.

"AI's Promise for ATMPs" was written by two ISPE members, William Whitford and Toni Manzano. Whitford is a leader in research and development for biomedical and biomanufacturing applications, Industry 4.0, and digitalization with over 300 articles, book chapters, and patents published. Manzano has led software projects for pharmaceutical companies for over 25 years and his current company provides big data and artificial intelligence (AI) software as a service (SaaS) platforms for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

"We are delighted to see Pharmaceutical Engineering® content and authors recognized for this article, which addresses a major area of development and achievement for the pharmaceutical industry. We are honored that PE has been recognized with an APEX Award for content for this third year in a row," said Susan Sandler, Senior Director, Editorial, Pharmaceutical Engineering®.

"We have finally seen significant gains in pharmaceutical science and manufacturing operations through the application of AI. That AI's power can apply to biopharmaceuticals is exemplified by AI's heralded success in providing biomolecule structure prediction through, for example, Alphabet's/Google's DeepMind AlphaFold," said William Whitford, Life Science Strategic Solutions Leader, DPS Group.

"AI's specific power in ATMPs include aiding in patient-distal autologous cell sample processing issues and supporting their continually evolving practices. The complexity and variability associated with the cellular process for patients, where in extreme cases, each batch would be related to a single patient, can only be adequately managed by AI mechanisms. Cytoskeletal organization, cell morphology, and other biological characteristics can only be automated using AI to deliver the right drug at the right time to patients," said Toni Manzano, Co-Founder and CSO, Aizon.

About the APEX Awards:

The APEX Awards is an annual competition for publishers, editors, writers, and designers who create print, web, electronic, and social media. Managed by Communications Concepts, Inc., the awards recognize excellence in publishing by professional communicators. The APEX Awards are based on excellence in graphic design, editorial content, and the ability to achieve overall communications excellence. Learn more at apexawards.com.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is the world's largest nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancements across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 20,000+ members of ISPE are building solutions in the development and manufacture of safe, effective pharmaceutical and biologic medicines, and medical delivery devices in more than 90 countries around the world. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida USA. Visit ISPE.org for more information.

