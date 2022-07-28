Amerisure's Atlanta Location Earns Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Recognition by National Association for Business Resources

Amerisure's Atlanta Core Service Center (CSC) has once again been named one of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amerisure's Atlanta Core Service Center (CSC) has once again been named one of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources. A seven-time recipient of this honor, the location was selected for its innovative business and human resources practices from among hundreds of companies in metro Atlanta.

Recipients of the award were evaluated based on key categories: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative, Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions, Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy and Company Performance.

"We're excited to once again be recognized for the outstanding work culture fostered by our employees and congratulate our Atlanta team for their proven dedication," said Ben Nichols, Amerisure's regional vice president of Field Marketing and Underwriting for the Central region. "To be honored with this recognition is a testament to our employees and our Atlanta-area leadership. Together, we are able to continuously deliver on our One Amerisure service promise to agency customers and policyholders."

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program identifies and honors organizations that "display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment."

As a recipient, Amerisure's Atlanta CSC was invited to be recognized at a virtual awards celebration.

For more information and to see the complete list of winners, visit the Best and Brightest Atlanta page.

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit Amerisure.com.

