GO Car Wash Acquires Peterson's Car Wash in Virginia

WINCHESTER, Va. , July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GO Car Wash expanded its presence in Virginia, the "birthplace of our nation," with the acquisition of Peterson's Car Wash in Winchester, VA. This addition is the 2nd location in Winchester, Virginia with more in development. The car wash will open in the third quarter of 2022 after construction is completed.

"We are pleased to complete the acquisition of these high-quality car washes in the Virginia area in 2021. We intend to continue our rapid expansion through acquisition and development of best-in-class express car washes," said Chris Andersen, VP of Business Development.

"I am excited to know my former team members and customers are going to be in excellent hands with the GO Car Wash team. Throughout the transaction process, the GO Car Wash team has been an excellent partner and I look forward to seeing our former business continue to serve the Winchester Community" said, Ned Browning and Roger Peterson, the founders of Peterson's Car Wash.

"We are excited to welcome our new team members to GO Car Wash. They can look forward to professional development and career opportunities by working for one of the fastest growing car wash operators in the US," said Brett Meinberg, COO of GO Car Wash.

"Our goal is to be the most admired car wash company by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. We do so by providing a convenient, consistent, and exceptional car wash experience. Our values include teamwork, fun, integrity, caring for each other and continuous improvement," said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash.

About GO Car Wash

GO Car Wash was founded in 2019 with the goal of building a multi-regional car wash company with clusters throughout secondary cities across North America. Headquartered in Denver, CO GO Car Wash will focus on high-quality exterior express car washes, with a multi-pronged growth strategy of acquisitions and new site buildouts.

