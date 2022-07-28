Angel Wing Metals Reports Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

TSXV: AWM
CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Angel Wing Metals Inc. AWM ("Angel Wing Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on July 28, 2022.
A total of 26,643,256 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 27.95% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees.
A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
Bryan Wilson
24,415,963
92.09
2,096,016
7.91
Frank Busch
26,496,943
99.94
15,016
0.06
Joseph E. Mullin III
19,631,363
74.05
6,880,616
25.95
Mark Santarossa
24,415,963
92.09
2,096,016
7.91
Marc Sontrop
24,415,963
92.09
2,096,016
7.91
The shareholders voted in favour of all other matters set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated June 16, 2022. These matters include:
- fixing the number of directors to five (5)
- the re-appointment of Auditors Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP, Chartered Accountants
- re-approving the stock option plan of the Company
Angel Wing Metals AWM is focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of precious metals properties in Mexico and Canada. The Company's flagship El Grande gold project covers 550 square kilometers in the southern extension of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico and demonstrating significant gold and silver mineralization.
The Company also owns two early-stage gold exploration projects in Northwestern Ontario, in which the Company is engaged in ongoing exploration. The Winora Project is located near Lingman lake, 325 km north of Red Lake and consists of 17 patented mining claims in that are estimated to be within 500 m and on strike with the historic Lingman Lake gold deposit. The Quartz Lake Project is located 50km east of the prolific Red Lake district and demonstrates many similar geological features of other successful exploration plays in the region.
Angel Wing Metals is committed to sustainable and responsible exploration and business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which the Company operates.
For more information, please visit the Company's interim website at www.angelwingmetals.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ANGEL WING METALS INC.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
