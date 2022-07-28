Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market to Reach $6.03 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global liposomal drug delivery devices market is expected to grow from $3.72 billion in 2021 to $4.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The market is expected to grow to $6.03 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.
North America was the largest region in the liposomal drug delivery devices market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the liposomal drug delivery devices market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the liposomal drug delivery devices market during the forecast period. Liposomal drug delivery systems are used as targeted therapy for cancer treatment in radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and surgical resection.
According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the liposomal drug delivery devices market over the forthcoming years.
The high cost of liposomal drug delivery devices is expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period. The high cost of devices makes liposomal treatment more expensive and unaffordable for patients, thereby hindering the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Journal of Biotechnology & Biomaterials, lipid/liposomal drug delivery systems are expensive to produce attributing to their high production cost.
The high cost of products results from the high cost associated with the raw materials used in lipid excipients and the requirement of expensive equipment to increase manufacturing. Furthermore, according to the ScienceDirect Journal, liposomal drug delivery is the most expensive treatment for topical disorders such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and skin cancer.
Several big companies are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as collaborations and new product development, which is likely to become a major trend in the liposomal drug delivery devices market. Various companies are coming together to develop liposomal drug delivery systems to expand their product portfolio and operations worldwide.
Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Type: Liposomal Doxorubicin; Liposomal Paclitaxel; Liposomal Amphotericin B; Other Types
2) By Application: Fungal Diseases; Cancer Therapy; Pain Management; Viral Vaccines; Photodynamic Therapy
3) By End User: Hospitals; Diagnostic Centers; Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics; Other End Users
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market Characteristics
3. Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices
5. Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market Size And Growth
6. Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market Segmentation
7. Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
9. China Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
10. India Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
11. Japan Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
12. Australia Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
13. Indonesia Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
14. South Korea Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
15. Western Europe Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
16. UK Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
17. Germany Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
18. France Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
19. Eastern Europe Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
20. Russia Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
21. North America Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
22. USA Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
23. South America Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
24. Brazil Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
25. Middle East Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
26. Africa Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
27. Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market
29. Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Fudan-Zhangjiang
- Pacira
- Johnson and Johnson
- Gilead Sciences
- Novartis
- Luye Pharma
- CSPC
- Ipsen (Onivyde)
- Teva Pharmaceutical
- Sigma-Tau Group
- Sun Pharmaceutical
- T&T Scientific Corporation
