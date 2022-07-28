Carpool Logistics Receives $2M from Atlanta Ventures to Accelerate Growth

Atlanta Ventures leads seed investment to fuel rapidly growing logistics startup
ATLANTA, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carpool Logistics announced a $2M investment from Atlanta Ventures today. Carpool Logistics is on a mission to solve the vehicle shipping headache facing dealerships, auto auctions, manufacturers, and consumers. The Carpool team is taking on the fragmented, archaic industry with software tools and a commitment to customer satisfaction never seen before.
Atlanta Ventures led the $2M seed round investment into the early-stage company. Atlanta Ventures has an impressive history of investments including some of Atlanta's most successful startups including Rigor, SalesLoft, Terminus, and Calendly.
"We are excited to partner with Carpool and support another great Atlanta company," said David Cummings, CEO and Founder of Atlanta Ventures. "Every time we spoke, they were getting things done and moving the business forward. Their varied vehicle logistics, startup, and technical backgrounds make them perfect to understand the industry challenges and how to best serve customers."
Since launching in May 2021, Carpool Logistics has successfully completed over 10,000 vehicle shipments with almost 250 customers. With the recent launch of their TMS (Transportation Management System) and driver mobile application expected in September, Carpool Logistics is clearly on a path to reinventing vehicle shipping.
About Carpool Logistics
The Atlanta-based startup, Carpool Logistics, is a logistics tech platform for shipping cars that enables multiple clients to share space on one truck, which means lower cost and fewer emissions.
Carpool Logistics is an automotive logistics company leveraging technology to optimize vehicle shipping. Their marketplace connects vehicle shippers (auto auctions, dealers, auto manufacturers, and consumers) with auto haulers that have available space on their trucks.
For more information visit the Carpool Logistics website at carpoollogistics.com.
About Atlanta Ventures
Atlanta Ventures empowers entrepreneurs to start, grow, and scale. We co-found companies via the Studio with driven founders in a collaborative environment. We partner with companies seeking early-stage funding. We provide content, tools, and events to empower the startup community. For more information, please visit atlantaventures.com.
Media Contact
Joe Norton, Carpool Logistics, 1 (678) 882-5333, joe.norton@carpoollogistics.com
SOURCE Carpool Logistics
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.