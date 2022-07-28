Carpool Logistics Receives $2M from Atlanta Ventures to Accelerate Growth

Atlanta Ventures leads seed investment to fuel rapidly growing logistics startup

ATLANTA, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carpool Logistics announced a $2M investment from Atlanta Ventures today. Carpool Logistics is on a mission to solve the vehicle shipping headache facing dealerships, auto auctions, manufacturers, and consumers. The Carpool team is taking on the fragmented, archaic industry with software tools and a commitment to customer satisfaction never seen before.

Atlanta Ventures led the $2M seed round investment into the early-stage company. Atlanta Ventures has an impressive history of investments including some of Atlanta's most successful startups including Rigor, SalesLoft, Terminus, and Calendly.

"We are excited to partner with Carpool and support another great Atlanta company," said David Cummings, CEO and Founder of Atlanta Ventures. "Every time we spoke, they were getting things done and moving the business forward. Their varied vehicle logistics, startup, and technical backgrounds make them perfect to understand the industry challenges and how to best serve customers."

Since launching in May 2021, Carpool Logistics has successfully completed over 10,000 vehicle shipments with almost 250 customers. With the recent launch of their TMS (Transportation Management System) and driver mobile application expected in September, Carpool Logistics is clearly on a path to reinventing vehicle shipping.

About Carpool Logistics

The Atlanta-based startup, Carpool Logistics, is a logistics tech platform for shipping cars that enables multiple clients to share space on one truck, which means lower cost and fewer emissions.

For more information visit the Carpool Logistics website at carpoollogistics.com.

About Atlanta Ventures

Atlanta Ventures empowers entrepreneurs to start, grow, and scale. We co-found companies via the Studio with driven founders in a collaborative environment. We partner with companies seeking early-stage funding. We provide content, tools, and events to empower the startup community. For more information, please visit atlantaventures.com.

