Crowley Honored for Safe Operations by Chamber of Shipping of America

Crowley vessels have been honored with the Jones F. Devlin Award for operational safety.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowley, through the achievements of the captains and crews of 95 company owned or managed vessels, has been recognized for their safe operations with Jones F. Devlin Awards by the Chamber of Shipping of America (CSA).

The Devlin Award is presented to vessels that have operated for two or more years without a work-related injury to a crew member resulting in the loss of a full turn at watch.

Through 2021, Crowley has achieved 665 cumulative years of accident-free service on its recognized vessels, ranging from two to 23 years without a loss time injury across its fleet. Awarded vessels serve across the globe and include tugs, barges, commercial containerships, tank vessels and government-managed vessels under contract.

"Receiving the Devlin Awards exemplifies our commitment to safety and serves as a testament for the responsible and diligent work of our mariners," said Boren Chambers, vice president of marine operations, Crowley Shipping, who attended the ceremony with mariners in a ceremony held on June 30, 2022, in New Orleans, La. "The safety of our people, our communities and our planet is embedded in everything we do, and it is a leading factor in our operations, partnerships and strategic solutions."

To promote a safer work environment, Crowley's employees completed nearly 70,000 hours of general, safety and role specific training in 2021.

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with nearly $2.9 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through four business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.

