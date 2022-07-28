Atomic Layer Deposition Market to Reach US$ 6,587.9 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global atomic layer deposition market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,841.7 Million in 2021 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market:
The rise in the sale of microelectronics and consumer electronics is expected to rise the demand for semiconductor integrated circuit (ICs), during the forecast period. The increase in demand for semiconductor integrated circuit (ICs) is projected to improve the production capacity of semiconductor device manufacturers, which, in turn, may drive the demand for the global atomic layer deposition equipment market growth.
The growth of power electronics also facilitates the development of atomic layer deposition technologies. Extreme environments such as high temperatures, oxygen, ultra-violet radiation, salinity, and moisture are all threats that degrade and corrode active components causing early failure. For the same, atomic layer deposition (ALD) can substantially improve the reliability and performance of these components.
Key Market Takeaways:
The global atomic layer deposition market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period (2022-2030). Atomic layer depositions are used to make semiconductor categories using various deposition instruments like copper electrodes, high-K dielectric gate stacks, and copper barrier/seed layers.
North America atomic layer deposition market is estimated to be valued at US$ 277.9 Mn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant rate of 15.1% during the forecast period. Due to increasing end use industries such as solar devices and medical equipment the demand for atomic layer deposition is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Major players operating in the global atomic layer deposition market include ALD Nano Solutions, Inc., Applied Materials, Inc., ASM International, Beneq, Denton Vacuum, Hitachi, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron, and Wonik IPS.
Technology launches, acquisitions, collaborations and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the global atomic layer deposition market. For instance, In March 2022, Tokyo Electron Limited (manufacturer and sales of electronic products) announced that it will construct a new development building at the Koshi Office (Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan) of Tokyo Electron in Kyushu, a manufacturing subsidiary to meet the recent rise in demand of atomic layer deposition in the semiconductor market.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market, By Product:
- Aluminum Oxide
- Metal
- Catalytic
- Plasma Enhanced
- Others
Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market, By Application:
- Solar Devices
- Semiconductors
- Electronics
- Medical Equipment
- Others
Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- By Country:
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country:
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- By Country:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- By Country:
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
