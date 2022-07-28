Rev-A-Shelf Partners with Docking Drawer on New USB Charging Drawer

Rev-A-Shelf's New Ready-Made USB Charging Drawer Features Docking Drawer's ETL Listed In-Drawer Outlets.
SAN RAMON, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rev-A-Shelf, the manufacturer of organizational home accessories, has joined forces with the market leader of in-drawer outlets to bring a ready-made USB Charging Drawer to market. This new product features a Docking Drawer Blade charging outlet with four 2.1-amp USB-A ports, which comes standard with an interlocking safety feature that cuts power to the outlet when surrounding temperatures exceed 120 degrees.
ETL Listed for use in the US & Canada (satisfying the Canadian Electrical Code), the new USB Charging Drawer is designed for 18" full access base cabinets and features maple construction with a shock absorbent mat, a USB-A to USB-C adaptor, and BLUMOTION soft-close slides. Coming fully assembled, this unit takes simplicity to a new level, offering customers a complete charging drawer solution that includes the drawer itself.
The new 4WCDB Series USB Charging Drawer is now available through Rev-A-Shelf and select distributors.
About Docking Drawer:
Founded in 2014, Docking Drawer offers a full array of in-drawer electrical outlets designed specifically for use inside the drawer. ETL Listed for use in the US & Canada and featuring patented safety features, Docking Drawer outlets help to eliminate cord and device clutter from surfaces to create more organized, purposeful, and functional spaces.
