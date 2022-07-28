Broadvoice Wins 2022 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award

TMC Recognizes Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS Platform Among Best Communications Services
LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMC has recognized Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC), call center services (CCaaS), and SIP trunking services for businesses, as a 2022 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award winner for its Broadvoice b-hive Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform.
"Congratulations to Broadvoice for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Broadvoice b-hive is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from Broadvoice in 2022 and beyond."
Broadvoice b-hive is a proprietary UCaaS platform that offers a seamless all-in-one experience, simplified management and support for work anywhere from any device. Specifically, b-hive enables teams to call, text, chat, initiate video calls, and even check virtual voicemail and fax from one window. Admins and users can access a simple dashboard for business-wide and individual phone settings. Users can call and text using their work number from any device, even a personal mobile phone.
"Broadvoice has invested in a proprietary UCaaS platform, so we have total control over feature set development to meet the evolving needs of our business customers. That capability has been more important than ever over the past two years when cloud communications and collaboration have become central to corporate operations," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. "We reprioritized roadmaps and accelerated timelines for critical tools such as video conferencing and our next-gen mobile app to meet customer demand. We're thrilled to be recognized by TMC for our innovations with the 2022 Communications Solutions Product of the Year award."
Broadvoice also takes a holistic view of its service beyond the communications application to include the total customer experience. This approach has resulted in innovations, such as introducing its:
- Industry-leading 90-day Customer Success Program, which offers business customers three months of dedicated professional support to ease the learning curve, ensure the system is set up correctly and promote user adoption
- 100 Percent SLA for business customers using its voice over IP (VoIP) services as part of its commitment to deliver an unmatched customer experience
Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice serves the world's SMBs, enhancing collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.
Media Contacts:
Kimberly Way
Senior Manager, Marketing Operations
Broadvoice
970.289.0854
341501@email4pr.com
Michelle Connolly
Marketing Manager
TMC
203.852.6800
341501@email4pr.com
SOURCE Broadvoice
