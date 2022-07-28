Alurx establishes the "W" for Wellness in DEI&W

Julia Stewart, Founder & CEO, shares her vision
PASADENA, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Start-ups are by nature the most dynamic types of business and embrace cultural and societal changes faster than the establishment. DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) is the catalyst of such changes and the cornerstone of Julia Stewart's entrepreneurial venture, the wellness brand, Alurx.
During her forty years in the hospitality industry, she encountered many roadblocks when driving meaningful change. Ultimately, she realized that creating her own business embedded in DEI and adding "wellness for all" to her company's mission were the only way to ensure transformational change. As a female founder, Julia Stewart chose DEI as the fundamental principle and collective mission for her business, and added another essential component, Wellness. At Alurx, it means working with other female founders, partnering with minority businesses and creating opportunities for everyone who joins Alurx. Each team member's development and engagement in the brand is vital. Alurx's mission is to create proactive wellness plans, vetted by its medical council, and to help everyone who ultimately engages with the brand, to live healthier and longer lives. She insists that, "DEI&W is not a slogan—it is a mindset. We breathe it, live it, and work at it together, every day."
She also calls on the healthcare industry to rethink their DEI approach, focus on wellness for team members and customers alike, and to address structural inequalities head on. She explains that committing to DEI&W should go well beyond implementing new HR policies to the standardized list of corporate do's and don'ts with the aim of improving team members' retention and appealing to ethically conscious consumers. DEI&W is about "walking the walk" and working together with other local and national companies to drive change faster.
Julia Stewart and her team are building an all-in-one wellness hub and will launch the Alurx App in early 2023. This powerful new tool will guide people on their personalized wellness journey across all major need states, such as sleep health, skin health and mental health, with the support of the Alurx Medical & Expert Council.
Julia Stewart, Founder and CEO of Alurx is on a mission to enable health-conscious people to achieve what is most valuable to them--their wellness. As a member of Fortune magazine's list of Top 50 Most Powerful Women in the U.S., Julia's successful career spans more than 40 years at some of America's most iconic and beloved Brands. Her leadership accounts for the rejuvenation and continued success of companies such as IHOP, Applebee's, and Taco Bell. Now, she brings her CEO wisdom, experience and drive to the world of wellness. Julia also serves as an independent director for Avery Dennison AVY, Fogo de Chao Restaurants, and Bite Acquisition, Corp. BITE. She is an active philanthropist and sought-after speaker.
SOURCE Alurx Wellness
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.