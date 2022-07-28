LERMA/ Named Ad Age Gold Small Agency of the Year

DALLAS, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, LERMA/ was named Ad Age Gold Small Agency of the Year: 11-75 employees at the 14th Annual Ad Age Small Agency Awards. The newly independent firm has evolved from a multicultural aficionado to a cross-cultural powerhouse.
"Multicultural marketing used to be an afterthought, but our country has changed, and we have evolved with it," Pedro Lerma Founder & CEO of LERMA/ said. "As an independent certified minority-owned agency, it is exciting to be recognized for all the work we have accomplished, and we are eager to dream even bigger."
LERMA/ is innovating the industry on all fronts with the development of its Brand Inclusivity Performance Index (BIPI), a first-of-its-kind communication tool that measures brands' commitment to multiculturalism. Continuing to further its commitment to innovation and thought leadership, LERMA/ has partnered with The University of Texas to publish ongoing reports about Millennials and Gen Z, with a key focus on multicultural insights.
With over 400 entries nationally, the Ad Age Small Agency Awards recognizes standout independent agencies with fewer than 150 employees that are producing both noteworthy creative work and strong business results.
LERMA/ is a full-service branding and creative advertising agency dedicated to channeling creativity for good. Based in Dallas, LERMA/ was founded by Pedro Lerma with an emphasis on omniculturalism and a belief that they can positively affect our increasingly diverse culture by first embodying it themselves. The agency's work includes award-winning campaigns for clients such as The Home Depot, Avocados From Mexico, The Salvation Army, Interstate Batteries and He Gets Us, among others. For more information, visit www.lermaagency.com
Contact:
Mary Lester
mary@mplpr.com
214-490-3480
SOURCE LERMA/
