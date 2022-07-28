Paralyzed Veterans of America issues statement on Senate's failure to move forward on passage of the PACT Act

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Executive Director Carl Blake issued a statement today in reaction to the Senate's failure to pass the PACT Act.
"We are extremely disappointed and dismayed that the Senate failed yesterday to allow the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 or PACT Act to move immediately to final passage. Veterans from all eras exposed to toxic substances can't wait any longer for health care and benefits. The time for delays is over. Veterans are dying today. We call on all Senators to ensure that the PACT Act is passed now."
Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury and disorder units, and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.
As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also provides training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and other spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.
Contact:
Oname Thompson
OnameT@pva.org
Cell: (703) 864-5980
SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
