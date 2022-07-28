Greenberg Traurig's Peter D. Kieselbach Recognized as 2022 Minnesota Lawyer 'Up & Coming Attorney'

Peter D. Kieselbach, an associate in the global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Minneapolis office, was recognized by Minnesota Lawyer as a 2022 Up & Coming Attorney.
MINNEAPOLIS, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peter D. Kieselbach, an associate in the global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Minneapolis office, was recognized by Minnesota Lawyer as a 2022 Up & Coming Attorney. Each year, Minnesota Lawyer recognizes a group of attorneys off to a fast start in their legal careers, all in their first decade of practice. The honorees will be recognized during an event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Minneapolis Sept. 16.
Kieselbach is a member of the firm's Restructuring & Bankruptcy and Corporate Trust Services Practices. He has worked on the full spectrum of corporate and finance transactions, from front-end deal work, to litigation, to back-end defaults and restructurings. Kieselbach has experience in a wide range of corporate trust products, including municipal and corporate debt, qualified settlement funds, liquidating trusts, and related defaults, restructurings, and litigation. He has also worked extensively with clients on fraud remediation and asset recovery.
He maintains an active pro bono practice, focusing on matters involving children, education, and military members. Before going to law school, Kieselbach was a Teach for America corps member, working in elementary special education at a charter school in St. Paul, Minnesota.
About Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis Office: Established in 2019, Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis office provides clients with an innovative, business-minded perspective along with strong location connections to business, industry, and government. The office's core capabilities include commodities and structured finance, restructuring and bankruptcy, corporate trust and structured products litigation, finance and financial services litigation, complex commercial litigation, white collar crime and internal investigations, products liability and mass torts, environmental litigation, intellectual property, tax, and agribusiness.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Cremerius, Greenberg Traurig, 312.364.1621, jennifer.cremerius@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.