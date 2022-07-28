Standard Motor Products Releases 832 New Part Numbers in First Half of 2022

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) has released a total 832 new part numbers during the first half of 2022 for its Standard® and Standard® Import brands. SMP continues to help distribution partners capture additional business, as 286 of these numbers were aftermarket exclusives, meaning they were not available in the aftermarket before SMP's release. To date this year, SMP has released parts covering 180 different categories and over 200 part numbers for 2021 and 2022 model-year vehicles.

Standard® remains dedicated to expanding its ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist Systems) program with the addition of 19 new Park Assist Cameras and 31 ABS Speed Sensors. New Parking Assist Sensors are now available for popular domestic vehicles, including the 2021-2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2020-2019 Ford Edge, 2020-2017 Chevrolet Tahoe. Additional ADAS products including Blind Spot Detection Sensors and Lane Departure System Cameras have also been released.

Standard® is committed to providing quality replacement parts for the hybrid and electric vehicle market, as its engine management coverage now includes more than 1,300 SKUs covering 40 electric vehicle models and 2,200 part numbers for 150 hybrid models. SMP Temperature Control Division currently offers more than 570 part numbers for electric vehicles and more than 1,800 for hybrids.

Among Standard's newest offerings are Park Assist Cameras for the 2018-2016 Toyota Prius, ABS Sensors for the 2021-2016 Chevrolet Spark, and an EV Battery Charging Cable for the Toyota Prius and RAV4 through the 2022 model-year.

The releases expand on Standard's leading powertrain-neutral coverage for import and domestic vehicles with 462 new Sensors, Switches, Actuators, Connectors. Included are 31 new ABS Sensors covering over 8 million vehicles in operation, and 44 HVAC Temperature Blend Door Actuators covering over 34 million vehicles in operation. Also included are new Accelerator Pedal Sensors, Cruise Control Distance Sensors, Power Door Lock Actuators, Power Window Switches, Fuel Pressure Sensors, Headlight Switches, Liftgate Release Switches, and more.

John Herc, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, "We are so proud of the strategic additions to the Standard® product line in the first half of the year, including the introduction of so many aftermarket exclusives. More importantly, Standard® remains dedicated to releasing the highest-quality parts our distributors and dedicated service providers need."

Standard's Variable Valve Timing (VVT) program has also grown with two new VVT Solenoid Kits for General Motors, Lexus, and Toyota vehicles. Also new to the program are 17 VVT Solenoids and seven VVT Sprockets. Together, these components cover over 22 million vehicles in operation.

Several Direct Ignition Coil Kits have been added to the Standard® Blue Streak line, offering coverage for nearly 8 million Ford vehicles, as well as an array of General Motors, Lexus, Infiniti, and Dodge vehicles. A total of 14 new Coil on Plug Coils are now available for such popular applications as Harley Davidson motorcycles through the 2007 model-year, the 2022-2020 Subaru Outback, 2021-2020 Ford Escape, and 2022-2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Ignition Coil Connectors have been introduced to cover nearly 5 million Toyota, Lexus, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche vehicles.

Standard's Diesel program has also expanded this year, with part numbers added to eight product categories. Diesel Fuel Coolers are now available for the Ford Super Duty through 2010, and Diesel Fuel Injector Lines have been added for Ford and Chevrolet vans and trucks. In addition, Diesel Valve Cover Gaskets with Harnesses have been added to cover over 1 million vehicles in operation. The release also adds two new diesel Turbocharger Kits for the Ford Transit and the International 3000 bus platform.

In addition to diesel applications, Standard's turbocharger offering also covers gas-powered vehicles. The release includes four new Turbocharger Kits for popular Ford applications, including the 2020-2015 Mustang, 2017-2015 Expedition, and 2017-2015 F-150. Also added are Turbocharger Actuators, Coolant Lines, Oil Lines, Boost Solenoids, Gasket Sets, Oil Drain Tubes, Hoses, Speed Sensors, Wastegate Solenoids, and Charge Air Coolers to make sure technicians have everything they need for a complete turbo replacement or repair.

All new applications are listed in the eCatalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

