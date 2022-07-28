CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. ELECTS ANGELA M. SNYDER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

YARDLEY, Pa., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK announced today that Angela M. Snyder has been elected to the Company's Board of Directors effective on July 28, 2022.
Ms. Snyder is currently the Chief Banking Officer and Senior Executive Vice President of Fulton Bank, a subsidiary of Pennsylvania-based Fulton Financial Corporation, a financial holding company with $25 billion in assets. Since joining Fulton in 2002, she has held several banking-related executive leadership positions, including serving as the Chairwoman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fulton Bank of New Jersey prior to its consolidation with Fulton Bank in 2019. Before joining Fulton, Ms. Snyder held a number of audit-related and management positions with Fleet Bank and its predecessors.
Ms. Snyder holds a Bachelor of Science from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia and is also a graduate of the University of Virginia's Consumer Banking School.
Timothy J. Donahue, the Company's Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Angela to the Board. With her extensive experience in the financial sector and proven track record of senior executive leadership, she will bring valuable knowledge and perspective to Crown."
Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.
For more information, contact:
Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720
SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.
