Global Food Container Market to Reach US$ 228.8 Billion by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global food container market is estimated to be valued at US$ 154.9 Billion in 2021 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Food Container Market:

Food container market is rapidly expanding due to numerous advantages of plastic container such as adaptability and flexibility. Plastic is widely used in food container market due to its lightweight properties. Furthermore, food container are protect the food from extreme hot and cold temperatures to prevent fermentation and dehydration of food. Foods containers also extend the shelf life of food, making it suitable for consumption during travel.

Moreover, with increased demand for packaged food products, keeping the products in food containers fresh for longer time has become an important component to ensure decreased spoilage rates. According to the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), 30% to 40% of the food produced in the U.S. is lost to spoilage every year. Extending the viable life of a product through the supply chain can be done by employing barrier films and gas flushing to mitigate oxygen and moisture transfer for protein products, or by introducing micro-perforations to augment oxygen flow and respiration of leafy vegetables and fruits. As consumers become more health conscious and environmental awareness increases, demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging products is expected to increase in the near future.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global food container market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period (2022-2030). The global demand for packaged food products is expected to fuel growth of the food container market. Furthermore, a major factor driving global food container demand is the ease with which these containers can be used to package, carry, and transport food products.

Major players operating in the global food container market include Amcor plc, Anchor Glass Container Corporation, Ball Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., Graham Packaging Company, Graphic Packaging International LLC, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., and Printpack.

Product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and Research & development (R&D) activities are key strategies adopted by players in the global food container market. For instance, in April 2021, Rubbermaid, a brand of Ball Corporation, announced the launch of EasyFindLids food storage containers with SilverShield advanced technology for antimicrobial product protection. This new variety of durable food storage containers with built-in antimicrobial properties protects the containers and lids against unwanted microbes on food storage containers.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Food Container Market, By Product:

Bottles & Jars

Cans

Cups & Tubs

Boxes

Others

Global Food Container Market, By Material:

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Others

Global Food Container Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

