Contentware Releases New AI-Generated Campaigns for Lead Gen

Marketers can now create lead generation marketing campaigns in minutes.
WASHINGTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contentware, an innovative content creation platform, announced today that it has expanded the menu of campaign types that can be auto-generated by its platform. New types include campaigns to promote lead gen assets, like webinars, white papers, podcasts, subscriptions, classes, and much more.
"For many marketers, the worst part of their job is the never ending tedium of creating content for their marketing campaigns," said Tom Pines, a Contentware Co-Founder and CRO. "Contentware does the heavy lifting by creating all of the content - including copy - and leaving the fine tuning to the creator. What used to take 4-7 hours can now be done in 10 minutes."
Using AI and a short description of the promotional asset, Contentware generates an entire campaign of emails, social media posts, and social media ads - in minutes.
Contentware emulates how a digital agency creates marketing campaigns for their customers. Just like a digital agency, Contentware:
- Generating multi-channel content for your approval
- Creating a best practices marketing calendar
- Writing all email and social media copy
- Recommending campaign imagery
- Distributing content via connections to your social media, email marketing, and/or marketing automation platforms
To learn how Contentware can give your team their time back, please visit contentware.com. You can find us on LinkedIn as Contentware, and on Twitter as @try_contentware.
Media Contact
Julia Pines, Contentware, 1 3019560093, contentwareops@gmail.com
SOURCE Contentware
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.