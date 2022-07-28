GenTrust Adds Kudu Investment Management as Strategic Investor

NEW YORK and MIAMI, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenTrust, LLC (GenTrust), an employee-owned SEC-registered investment adviser, and Kudu Investment Management, LLC (Kudu), a provider of permanent capital solutions to independent asset and wealth managers, today announced that Kudu has acquired a minority passive interest in GenTrust. Terms were not disclosed.
Founded in 2011, GenTrust and its affiliates manage approximately $3 billion, providing customized investment and wealth advisory solutions to a global client base of ultra-high-net-worth families, institutions, and other registered investment advisers. The firm has 33 employees and offices in Miami, New York, and San Juan.
"Kudu is our ideal partner. They immediately understood our dedication to providing best-in-class investment management to our clients. We're thrilled to have their support," said Jim Besaw, GenTrust founding principal and chief investment officer. "GenTrust started out providing investment advice to hedge fund principals and expanded to serve other sophisticated investors. Kudu recognizes that the institutional-quality investment expertise we deliver to these clients has broad appeal and differentiates us in this hypercompetitive industry."
"We're excited to bring Kudu on board," said George Perez, GenTrust founding principal. "This partnership supports our commitment to being our clients' most trusted adviser while providing us with the strategic and financial resources to accelerate both organic and inorganic growth."
"GenTrust has a distinct and innovative approach to investment management," said Charlie Ruffel, Kudu managing partner. "We saw the opportunity to invest alongside the GenTrust team and support its continued growth as utterly compelling."
Since 2018, New York-based Kudu has acquired minority stakes in 19 asset and wealth managers headquartered in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Australia. Kudu-affiliated asset and wealth managers now collectively invest more than $70 billion on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide in traditional and alternative strategies and market segments. To date, Kudu has raised more than $800 million in equity and debt capital from White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual).
Seward & Kissel LLP served as legal adviser to GenTrust and Kudu.
GenTrust, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser that provides a full range of wealth and asset management services. GenTrust is independent, employee-owned, and committed to upholding the fiduciary standard by putting clients' best interests first. GenTrust along with its affiliates manages approximately $3 billion in assets for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, family offices and institutions, including sub advised relationships for other registered investment advisers. For more information, visit https://gentrustwm.com/.
Kudu provides long-term capital solutions—including generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisition and growth finance, as well as liquidity for legacy partners—to independent asset and wealth managers globally. Kudu was founded in 2015 and is backed by capital partners White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. WTM and MassMutual. For more information, visit www.kuduinvestment.com
