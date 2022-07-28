VyTrac Announces Pulmonary Intensive Care Unit Physician and Digital Health Champion Dr. Venktesh Ramnath to Join as Strategic Advisor

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VyTrac Health, Inc. (VyTrac), a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) digital health technologies, announced today that Dr. Venktesh Ramnath, MD, an Intensive Care Unit Pulmonologist and a digital health innovator at the UC San Diego Health, joins its Corporate Strategic Advisory Board. In this role, he will advise VyTrac on the intersection between clinical care and digital health. Dr. Ramnath has long been at the frontlines of healthcare in numerous patient-facing settings.
Dr. Ramnath completed a pulmonary and critical care medicine fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham & Women's Hospital, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Harvard Medical School). He completed a residency in internal medicine at New York Presbyterian Hospital (Weill Cornell Medicine), where he was chief resident. He earned his medical degree from Mayo Medical School in Rochester, Minn. Dr. Ramnath is board certified in critical care medicine, pulmonary disease, and internal medicine, and is a member of the American Thoracic Society, American College of Chest Physicians, Society of Critical Care Medicine, and American Telemedicine Association.
"VyTrac offers an innovative approach to optimizing care delivery options using and integrating technology to enhance reimbursement strategies and a value-based movement that are increasingly important for any digital health technology," said Dr. Ramnath. "I am excited to bring a clinical perspective to this patient need having built successful programs in small and large hospital settings that leverage the power of digital health technology in cost-effective ways."
"VyTrac sought out Dr. Ramnath due to his unique strategic perspective in aligning digital health solutions for the betterment of patient care delivery, said Zachary Fink, co-founder, and CEO, VyTrac. "We look to bridge the communications and care gap between physicians and patients through digital health tools. Dr. Ramnath addresses bringing his expertise and sensitivity to how technology enhances doctor-patient relationships, health system operations, and best practice care solutions."
VyTrac empowers individuals and providers to view their collaborative care role in new ways by tapping into technological innovation. Their solutions enable data to become a window into the patient clinical story. The bridge allows providers to shift from reactive "sick" care to proactive "well" care. The proprietary software helps physicians work beyond the clinic's walls while saving time and improving productivity. VyTrac enables more accessible communication with patients through its telehealth platform, messaging center, symptom assessments, and questionnaires. Whether a clinic needs to manage chronic conditions or have patients with social determinants of health, VyTrac allows them to monitor vitals and respond before conditions deteriorate via a customizable solution that can engage patients and improve healthcare outcomes.
CONTACT: info@vytrac.com
SOURCE VyTrac Health, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.