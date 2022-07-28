Greenshades Software Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation

New features, new partnerships, and ongoing growth mark the company's celebratory year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring expanded functionality, strong financial performance, and several new key strategic alliances, Greenshades Software marks its 20th year of continuous operations with accelerating momentum, innovation, and growth.
"When we launched Greenshades in the summer of 2002, calculating and filing payroll taxes electronically was still a relatively novel concept. Today, through our cloud-based Payroll and HR platform, we proudly continue the tradition of helping hardworking midmarket companies enhance their workplaces through technology," stated David Rosas, Greenshades' Co-Founder and CEO.
Today, the company serves nearly 4,000 customers across the United States and is a perennial "top performer" in all major crowdsourced review sites, including Capterra, G2, and GetApp.
In addition to impressive market adoption rates, Greenshades is also rapidly emerging as an "employer of choice" in the HR technology space. The Greenshades team comprises 160 people, 40% of which have been with the company for more than five years. The company also boasts a 4.4/5-star Glassdoor rating, a 97% CEO approval rating, and 94% of employees would recommend the company to a friend.
Through the first half of 2022, Greenshades has increased year-over-year revenue by 33%. This growth has been fueled by largescale adoption of the Greenshades Payroll/HR Platform. The Greenshades platform combines modern payroll and robust HR functionality with world-class customer support, providing an increasingly popular alternative for midsized US businesses.
"We are seeing more employers wanting greater flexibility, visibility, and control of their payroll dollars," said Andrew Roe, Greenshades' Chief Revenue Officer. "Greenshades combines the convenience and automation of outsourced payroll providers with the transparency and peace of mind that comes with managing it all in-house. When combined with our compliance and regulatory expertise, this flexibility is a perfect combination for addressing today's challenges."
Through a combination of in-house development efforts and an expanded slate of strategic alliances, Greenshades has recently introduced a host of expanded capabilities, including certifications and license management, earned wage access, advanced time tracking and data collection, and the ability for employees to pay for unforeseen healthcare expenses over time via payroll deduction. Each of these capabilities is designed to boost employee engagement, improve day-to-day operations, and help employers support workers in a more direct and complete way.
As part of the company's 20th-anniversary celebration, Greenshades has also announced its inaugural GLUG, Greenshades Live User Group. Slated for November 6 – 8 at the Red Rock Casino & Spa in Las Vegas, NV, the Greenshades Live User Group features two full days of hands-on learning, peer collaboration, and social events aimed at helping Greenshades users to get the most out of their Payroll and HR strategies and investments.
Greenshades will announce additional activities, promotions, and events throughout the year.
For more information, visit the Greenshades website.
Since 2002, Greenshades has been singularly devoted to helping hardworking companies fulfill the promises they make to their employees. With intuitive technology and best-in-class customer support, Greenshades empowers Payroll and HR departments to give their teams everything they need to thrive. Delivering accurate payroll, proactive compliance, automated tax calculations, and robust employee engagement through one powerful platform supported by world-class customer care.
SOURCE Greenshades Software
