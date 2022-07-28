Process innovator finds new, bigger headquarters

OLYMPIA, Wash. , July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., the leader in process-innovation, has completed the company's move into a new headquarters location at 3003 Sunset Way SE in Tumwater, WA.
The expanded facility provides a transformational workplace that serves the people of ImageSource with more room for team growth and collaboration. The LEED certified building supports the company's commitment to sustainability and comes equipped with technology features supporting ImageSource's position as an industry leader in innovation and cyber security.
"We're excited to welcome and host our valued customer partners to collaborate with them here and bring business process innovation to life," says ImageSource CEO Terry Sutherland. The company supports regional and national customers with offices in Olympia, Denver, Newport Beach, and development teams globally.
ImageSource was founded by Sutherland and CFO Victor Zvirzdys in 1994 above a restaurant owned by the Zvirzdys family in downtown Olympia. The company grew to take over the entire building – becoming a landmark located between the two bridges that connect downtown Olympia and the city's westside neighborhoods.
"We've always located our operations to best serve customer partners," notes Sutherland. "This move is just the latest chapter in our continuing story of growth."
ImageSource makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging advanced automation technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com.
SOURCE Imagesource, Inc
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.