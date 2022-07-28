ComplyAdvantage Publishes New Anti-Money Laundering Guide For Cross-Border Payments and Remittance

The New Guide Provides A Practical, Much Needed Resource For Financial Compliance Professionals Working In The Cross-Border Payments and Remittance Industry In A Time Of Increased Regulation
NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company transforming financial crime detection, today announced the release of the company's new Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Guide for Cross-Border Payments & Remittance.
According to a 2021 Ernst & Young report, cross-border payments are expected to reach $156 trillion this year while Insider Intelligence has forecasted that the remittance market is also said to reach $774 billion by the end of 2022. The sheer size of both markets means that the AML compliance picture for cross-border payments and remittance is growing increasingly complex as financial crime typologies, payments use cases, and regulatory technologies continue to evolve rapidly around the globe.
In order to keep pace with these challenges, ComplyAdvantage created this new guide, based on interviews with firms operating in this space, and related in-depth industry analysis. It has been purposely designed to help remittance and crossborder payment compliance teams design, implement and scale their anti-money laundering programs through proven best practices.
The Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Guide for Cross-Border Payments & Remittance. breaks down four important areas of consideration for best-in-class compliance program creation including:
- The evolving RegTech landscape, international challenges, and how to move from manual to automated solutions
- The power of AI, and how data can be a crucial source of opportunity
- Shifting financial crime risks and typologies, including cryptocurrencies
- What a successful AML remittance program looks like
"Given the enormous size of both markets and their direct impact on our global economy, we felt it was important to develop this guide to help cross-border payments and remittance compliance teams implement the best compliance programming possible", said Charles Delingpole, Founder, and CEO of ComplyAdvantage. "As a company, we are committed to the ongoing development of strategic resources such as this guide and others including our State of Financial Crimes 2022 Report or Evolving Use of Sanctions 2022 Guide to help growing financial firms navigate through the global complexities of anti-money laundering regulations."
Already the preferred choice of some of the world's largest banks, enterprises, and high-growth fintechs, ComplyAdvantage uses machine learning and natural language processing to help regulated organizations manage their risk obligations and prevent financial crime.
ComplyAdvantage Releases new #AML guide for #crossborder #remittance firms #financialcrime #antimoneylaundering
ComplyAdvantage is the financial industry's leading source of AI-driven financial crime risk data and detection technology. ComplyAdvantage's mission is to neutralize the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime. More than 500 enterprises in 75 countries rely on ComplyAdvantage to understand the risk of who they're doing business with through the world's only global, real-time database of people and companies. The company actively identifies tens of thousands of risk events from millions of structured and unstructured data points every single day.
ComplyAdvantage has four global hubs located in New York, London, Singapore, and Cluj-Napoca and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Ontario Teachers', Index Ventures, and Balderton Capital. Learn more at complyadvantage.com.
SOURCE ComplyAdvantage
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.