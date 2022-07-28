BCSC alleges misrepresentation by blockchain technology investment company and three officers

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) alleges that a Vancouver-based blockchain technology investment company and three of its officers made a misrepresentation about the sales of its shares.
BLOK Technologies Inc. announced in a news release in 2018 that it had raised approximately $5.4 million through a private placement. BLOK did not disclose that it had already spent or owed approximately $4.4 million on consulting fees, and would therefore only retain approximately $950,000 – less than 18 per cent of the amount raised.
The BCSC alleges that BLOK, which traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange, made a statement to investors that it knew, or ought to have reasonably known, was a misrepresentation to investors and violated the Securities Act.
Robert Earle Dawson, BLOK's president and CEO; James Joseph Hyland, its vice-president and director; and David Malcolm Alexander, its chief financial officer, are alleged to have authorized, permitted or acquiesced in the company's misrepresentation and therefore also violated the Act.
The BCSC's allegations have not been proven. The Commission requires the parties involved to appear at the BCSC's offices on October 13, 2022 if they wish to be heard before a hearing is scheduled.
The British Columbia Securities Commission is the independent provincial government agency responsible for regulating capital markets in British Columbia through the administration of the Securities Act. Our mission is to protect and promote the public interest by fostering:
- A securities market that is fair and warrants public confidence
- A dynamic and competitive securities industry that provides investment opportunities and access to capital
Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org
SOURCE British Columbia Securities Commission
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.