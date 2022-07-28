Dr. Susan Parisi named Geisinger's first chief wellness officer

New position will lead the charge in promoting a culture of personal and professional well-being.
DANVILLE, Pa., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering Geisinger's commitment to investing in the health and well-being of its employees, Susan Parisi, M.D., has been named the health system's first chief wellness officer.
In this new role, Dr. Parisi will champion and guide the implementation of a systemwide strategy to improve the mental health, professional fulfillment and overall well-being of the Geisinger family. She'll also oversee advocacy programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing shared decision making, professional satisfaction, autonomy and a culture of professionalism and respect.
"Our employees are the heart of everything we do," said Janet Tomcavage, Geisinger executive vice president and chief nursing officer. "As we strive to make better health easier for those we serve, we will continue to invest in our employees and create an engaging, supportive employee experience where every person feels motivated and connected to their professional purpose. We're incredibly fortunate to have gained such an experienced and committed leader with Dr. Parisi, and I'm confident she will help us strengthen our focus on the health and well-being of our Geisinger family."
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts were already underway at Geisinger to improve employee well-being with the establishment of the Center for Professionalism and Well-being — a team that offers Geisinger employees a variety of services related to mental health, burnout mitigation, community building, professionalism in the workplace and more. Throughout the pandemic, these efforts were accelerated as studies revealed that more than one in five healthcare workers had anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress disorder.
In accepting the position, Dr. Parisi said, "The crisis of emotional exhaustion and burnout on the healthcare workforce is more important than ever — and it deserves our full attention. I'm thrilled to join Geisinger in this new role and partner with our Geisinger family to find new and better ways to build a culture that supports the well-being of everyone who commits their lives to this work. When we create a culture focused on allowing our teams to thrive personally and professionally, we create a world-class experience for everyone — our employees, our patients, and our members."
Dr. Parisi brings three decades of experience in healthcare, spending the earlier part of her career caring for patients in obstetrics and gynecology. She's held leadership roles in several organizations, most recently serving as the director of well-being for Nuvance Healthcare, where she worked to implement a strategic and collaborative well-being program that accommodates seven hospitals, a multispecialty group and 2,500 physicians across New York and Connecticut.
After supporting fellow physicians through their own experiences with burnout and emotional exhaustion, Dr. Parisi pursued the prestigious Stanford Chief Wellness Officer training, which she completed in 2019. In 2018, she completed a fellowship in integrative medicine at the University of Arizona. She earned her Bachelor of Science with a concentration in genetics and development from Cornell University and her medical degree from New York Medical College. She serves on several boards and committees, and is an active member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes 10 hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, a Research Institute and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,700 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.
CONTACT: Jordan Britt
jabritt@geisinger.edu
SOURCE Geisinger
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.