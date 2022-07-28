BANKROLL AND BETTING HERO PARTNER TO CREATE NOVEL BETTING CONCIERGE EXPERIENCE

Partnership to provide online betting education as nearly half of sports bettors are looking for guidance
PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankroll, a new luxury sports bar experience coming to Philadelphia this fall, and Betting Hero, the leading live activation and customer experience company in the sports betting industry, today announced a strategic partnership that will create a valuable sports betting concierge program for Bankroll's guests.
Bankroll, a premier entertainment and dining destination for the modern, invested sports fan, has partnered with Betting Hero to develop and build Bankroll's sports betting education. The partnership includes conducting market analysis and creating a concierge program featuring in-house sports betting experts who will guide Bankroll guests through the sports betting experience.
A recent study from Betting Hero's consulting and research arm – Betting Hero Research – and Epoxy.ai found that 47% of sports bettors said they want to place more bets but currently have a hard time navigating and finding the bets they want. These findings support consumer interest in Bankroll's guest experience and concierge program, which provides hands-on education around online betting, including setting up an account on a betting app, learning about the different types of bets they can place, and how to pay for their online gambling and withdraw their winnings. Additionally, 71% of sports bettors find it important or very important to be able to watch what they bet on – and Bankroll will offer dozens of screens for fans to watch their favorite games.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Betting Hero and its team of seasoned sports betting experts to create the next generation of gaming catered to sports fans," said Padma Rao, CEO of Bankroll. "Our unique concierge service will provide customers customized content, coaching and community unlike any other venue or platform."
Betting Hero will also help build out Bankroll's sports betting-focused concierge team, focusing on VIP customer engagement, customer acquisition, and building relationships with gambling and sports betting companies.
"Betting has become an integral part of the sports fan experience," said Jai Maw, President of Betting Hero. "Creating a high-end betting experience at a venue like Bankroll gives guests more ways to engage with their favorite games and provides betting companies a truly differentiated way to engage customers. We're excited to deploy Betting Hero's sports betting expertise in partnership with Bankroll to create this unique venue experience catered toward bettors."
Bankroll is based in Philadelphia, where online sports betting was legalized in 2019. Betting Hero has partnered with more than 200 restaurants and bars nationally, many of which are individually owned and operated.
About Bankroll
Bankroll is the premier entertainment and dining destination for the modern, invested sports fan. The 16,000 sq. ft. venue in Philadelphia will feature a restaurant and bar experience by Stephen Star, unique spaces with numerous screens to watch sports and major events, and a VIP concierge service customized for sports fans. For more information about Bankroll, please visit bankrollclub.com.
About Betting Hero
Betting Hero is the No. 1 in-person customer acquisition company in the legal U.S. online gambling industry. Founded in 2018, Betting Hero started as a street team helping customers at New Jersey tailgates sign up for newly legalized sports betting apps. Betting Hero now partners with top sports betting and online gambling operators across hundreds of venues spanning the U.S. to help thousands of consumers enjoy their experience betting online. Betting Hero has helped over 250,000 customers at events nationwide register, deposit, and bet at legal U.S. online sportsbooks and casinos. Betting Hero's consulting and research arm partners with gambling companies, service providers like digital payments and gambling technology companies, bars, restaurants, and sports teams to design their respective sports betting and iGaming strategies spanning customer experience, acquisition, retention, and more. For more information about Betting Hero, please visit bettinghero.com.
