USAA Names Randy Termeer as President, Property and Casualty Insurance

SAN ANTONIO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA today announced that Randy Termeer has been named President, Property and Casualty Insurance. Randy joined USAA in 2017 as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Auto Insurance. Most recently, he led USAA's acquisition of Noblr, launched Small Business Insurance and the SafePilot program.

Randy brings more than 20 years of industry experience. Prior to joining USAA, he served as Chief Operating Officer for Chubb's International Accident and Health Division. He also led product management for personal lines for The Hartford.

"With deep insurance industry expertise and a strong track record of innovating to meet the needs of military families, Randy has demonstrated he's the right person to lead the P&C team into our second century," says Wayne Peacock, president and chief executive officer, USAA. "He knows what it means to serve military families well and his passion for our mission, our members and our employees is unmatched."

"Since the moment I walked out of orientation in 2017, I have seen my USAA teammates step up to serve our members through significant challenges time and time again," says Randy. "Whether it's the devastation of a hurricane or an unprecedented pandemic, this team has shown resilience and commitment to our noble mission. There is no team in the world that is comparable to the USAA team, and I am thrilled to lead this team into our second century of service."

Randy sits on several industry boards and is an active volunteer in the San Antonio community. He's also an Honorary Commander for the 37th Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Air Force Base.

