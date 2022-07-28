Highmark Health and affiliates Highmark Inc. and Allegheny Health Network announce boards of directors' appointments and retirements

Highmark Health and affiliates Highmark Inc. and Allegheny Health Network (AHN) announced today appointments to and retirements from their boards of directors, effective immediately.

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highmark Health and affiliates Highmark Inc. and Allegheny Health Network (AHN) announced today appointments to and retirements from their boards of directors, effective immediately.

Joining the Highmark Health board of directors is Frank Perryman, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Perryman Company, a privately held global supplier of titanium products. Mr. Perryman has spent his entire career in the titanium industry with more than 32 years working in the medical and aerospace industries. Through Mr. Perryman's leadership, the company has become a leading supplier of titanium products and medical contract manufacturing in numerous segments, including material and product supply for the orthopedic, trauma, spinal, and harmonic markets.

"Frank's remarkable vision transformed a small business in Pennsylvania into the world's fifth largest producer of titanium," shared Joseph Guyaux, chairman of the board of Highmark Health. "We look forward to having his expertise and leadership on the Highmark Health board as we continue on our journey to transform health care."

Dr. Hilary Link, president of Allegheny College, is joining the Highmark Inc. board of directors. Dr. Link has more than 20 years of experience across a broad range of institutions of higher education, from large public and private universities to small private colleges. She has built programs, increased resources, enhanced institutional visibility, and created innovative interdisciplinary and experiential approaches to education.

"We're looking forward to Hilary's contributions to the Highmark Inc. board of directors," shared David Holmberg, President and CEO of Highmark Health and chairman of the board for Highmark Inc. "Her extensive experience in the education field is pivotal as we prepare for the future of our organization and improving the health care experience for all."

Victor A. Roque, Esq., a former executive with Duquesne Light Company, retired from the Highmark Inc. board after 19 years of service and the AHN board after 11 years of service. Leo W. Gerard, retired President of United Steelworkers, is also retiring after serving for 3 years on the Highmark Health board. The Highmark Health enterprise thanks both Victor and Leo for their dedication to their respective boards and wishes them the best in their future endeavors.

