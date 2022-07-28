The Social Plus is accepted into Forbes Business Council

Becoming a vetted and trusted team by Forbes is an achievement on its own! Great job to the teams at The Social Plus and its MyDev.com eco-system.

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Social Plus with its eco-system called MyDev was founded by Ornis Mala, a Software as a Service (SaaS) business providing software solutions, established in 2012 and organized under the laws of the State of Illinois, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Ornis was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Ornis into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Ornis has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Ornis will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Ornis will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"Technology is our future and our present. With Forbes I am able to share my story where Future becomes our Present," said Ornis Mala founder of The Social Plus.

ABOUT THE SOCIAL PLUS

The Social Plus established in 2012, is Software as a Service (SaaS), our mission is to meet our client's expectations with high quality services. As a result, all our projects are completed successfully and with great distinction. Our professionalism, dedication and commitment to our clients is always recognized and highly appreciated.

For a long time TSPH has been in development of MyDev.com, a platform aimed to meet the rising voice-of-customer demands with a lot of systems within:

1. My Dev Site – Create the website for your business.

2. Irevu.com – Review management system.

3. Claritask.com – Project management system.

4. Zuitte.com – Business tools.

5. Sendbat.com – Email & SMS marketing.

6. Convosio.com – Chat support.

7. Claritick.com – Ticketing system.

8. Morsix.com – Inventory management system.

9. Azalytics.com – Web analytics service.

10. Urless.com – URL Shortener.

11. ipaymer.com – Online payment system.

Collaboratively, The Social Plus works with the clients to plan, install, operate and improve the Software, Hardware and IT services that are vital to their businesses with the goal of decreasing the total cost of ownership (TCO) and increasing the return on investment (ROI).

