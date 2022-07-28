Taylor Grant (Park-Equities) completes sale of Hospitality Inn (JAX) as apartments after successful rezone to multi-family. 4th hotel to apartment conversion since 2021

MIAMI, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week Park-Equities announced the sale of the 102-unit Hospitality Inn located in Jacksonville, FL to California based VIVO Living an industry leader in hotel-to-residential conversions. This was Park-Equities 4th hotel sold as a multi-family opportunity with other closed deals located in cities across the country such as Austin, TX and Kansas City.
"Hotel conversions are something I pivoted my focus to as I see the affordable housing crisis continue to grow in the United States. VIVO Living is paving the way in this newly born niche of CRE and understands the complexities that come with these deals. They were a pleasure to work with from start to finish and I look forward to sourcing them more conversion opportunities." Grant said.
The property was an ideal conversion given the low per-unit basis, extended-stay build, and garden style lay-out. Buyer asked to keep purchase price confidential.
Park-Equities is a full-service real estate investment advisory firm with focus on the hospitality and multi-family markets. The firm is a subsidiary of Park Brokerage Inc. which has over 20 years of commercial brokerage experience. Together they have completed transactions in volume of over 1B.
press@park-equities.com
Kelsi Fogel
SOURCE Park-Equities
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.