CUB Holds Summer Virtual Event Series

Event Series to Help Consumers Fight High Utility Bills
CHICAGO, JULY 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an expensive year for energy customers, the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) has launched a free summer webinar series with helpful information about high energy prices, tips on how renters and other consumers can cut their utility bills, and the benefits of Illinois' historic Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA).
"Consumers are getting hit with skyrocketing electric and gas prices this summer, so CUB wants to offer its free services to as many utility customers as possible," CUB Executive Director David Kolata said. "We invite people to check out this webinar series–in both English and Spanish–to get tips on cutting costs."
Events in English:
- July 28 5:00 pm (tonight!) Home Energy Savings (Virtual)
- August 4 5:00 pm CUB Renter's Guide (Virtual)
- August 8 5:00 pm Building Decarbonization (Virtual)
- August 17 6:00 pm Virtual Utility Bill Clinic (Virtual)
Events in Spanish:
- July 29 3:00 pm Guía para inquilinos de CUB (Virtual)
- August 5 2:00 pm Eficiencia energética en el hogar (Virtual)
- August 12 3:00 pm Ley de medio ambiente y trabajos asequibles (CEJA) (Virtual)
- August 17 6:00 pm Virtual Utility Bill Clinic (Virtual)
For helpful tips, visit CUB website www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org and CUBHelpCenter.com, the consumer group's online center on high energy prices.
CUB is Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, it has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping block rate hikes, secure refunds and fight for clean, low-cost energy. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline, 1-800-669-5556, or visit its website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.
SOURCE Citizens Utility Board
