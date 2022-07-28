SutiSoft Announces Major Enhancements to its industry-leading Expense Management Platform

SutiSoft releases SutiExpense v9.7.2 with new features that can help organizations drive greater efficiencies and time savings in the expense reporting process.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New features added to SutiExpense enable users to configure different approval workflows for multiple travel requests, map expense codes to expense categories, and added additional capabilities to travel desk.
Some key features include:
Recategorize Expenses
The solution enables users to recategorize expenses if needed, and the changes made to expense categories can be seen in the expense log.
Approval Workflow
Administrators can define multiple approval workflows for each travel request.
Notify Line Manager
SutiExpense sends automatic email notifications to line managers when travel request is auto-approved.
Travel Desk
The travel desk will now be able to reject travel requests, and the rejected requests will be sent back to requestors for re-submition.
Travel Desk History
The travel desk can view the complete history of submitting and approving the request with date and timestamp details.
Archive/Delete Transactions from Chatbot
Users can now archive or delete transactions directly from Chatbot.
Custom Report Builder
Integration with a custom report builder allows users to generate custom reports for any criteria.
Role/Approval Flow
Administrators can replace approvers configured for a role or approval flow as required.
For more information, please visit SutiExpense or call us on 650-969-SUTI.
About SutiSoft:
SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms - Spend, HR, eSignature and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions such as Travel & Expense, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, Contract Lifecycle Management, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com
