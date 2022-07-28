Content Moderation Innovation Wins Clarifai 2022 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, announced that it has named Clarifai the winner of the 5th annual "Computer Vision Innovation Award" for their advances in using AI and computer vision for content moderation. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world. Clarifai is the leading AI platform for managing and analyzing unstructured image, video, text, and audio data to help companies gain actionable insights to improve business processes and drive better decision making.

"In its simplest form, content moderation is the screening and approving of image, video, and text postings based on their appropriateness and legality before it's posted online – and computer vision is changing the way content is moderated for the better," said Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Clarifai. "Clarifai's computer vision AI and content moderation solution are at the forefront in this space. We're committed to helping companies provide safer online experiences by supporting them in assisting their human content moderators."

Clarifai's breakthrough AI platform and powerful computer vision capabilities automate the visual review process of images, video, and text 100x faster than human moderators can do on their own. Potentially harmful images and text comments within user reviews and other user-generated content can be detected and resolved quickly without detriment to the brand or community members. As a result, human moderators can focus on reviewing a smaller volume of potentially harmful content and clear any "false positives.''

With text moderation functionality, Clarifai can moderate text postings in 53 languages to detect toxic, racist, and threatening textual content faster and with greater accuracy. Their sophisticated computer vision does not just stop at looking at images or text. Using multi-modal workflow functionality, i.e., chaining together different types of computer vision models, moderators can review images with embedded text in them to uncover inappropriate language and sentiment used with otherwise "harmless" images.

Clarifai recently launched Clarifai Community which offers users 1000s of pre-trained models and workflows, including robust moderation models for images, text and even text within images, to help companies jump start their own app development. Clarifai's solutions give organizations confidence in their ability to protect their online communities and provide a better user experience.

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more.

"Companies are challenged with accurately monitoring user-generated content while getting it posted as fast as possible – and then they are faced with protecting the mental well-being of their community monitors from constant exposure to harmful and toxic images and text," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "These are incredibly complex tasks and Clarifai is delivering breakthrough technology to help companies solve these challenges for the greater good of both their community members and employees. Clarifai's breakthrough computer vision for moderating user-generated content results in significant productivity and accuracy improvements. Congratulations on being our choice for the 'Computer Vision Innovation Award.'"

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

About Clarifai

Clarifai offers a leading computer vision, NLP, and deep learning AI lifecycle platform for modeling unstructured image, video, text, and audio data. They help organizations and enterprises gain value and insights from their unstructured data to solve business challenges. Their technology is used across many industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, defense, and more. They help companies and public sector organizations build AI solutions for content moderation, product organization and recommendations, equipment visual inspection, digital asset management, and more.

Founded in 2013 by Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Clarifai has been a market leader in AI since winning the top five places in image classification at the 2013 ImageNet Challenge. In 2019, Clarifai was named a leader in Forrester's New Wave Computer Vision Platforms report, the only startup to receive a differentiated rating. Clarifai is headquartered in Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit clarifai.com.

