Experienced commercial real estate and franchise attorney Laura Wallerstein joins McDonald Hopkins

CLEVELAND, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An experienced commercial real estate and franchise law attorney, Laura L. Wallerstein has joined the offices of McDonald Hopkins LLC as a Member, adding her expertise to the Business Department and Real Estate practice.
Wallerstein resides in Akron, Ohio, and represents clients across the country with expertise that includes retail leasing, asset management, and corporate transactions. Her practice includes working with corporate clients, governmental and quasi-governmental entities, and government-regulated industries, including conveyancing, financial services, property transfer, and condominium and association matters. She has specific experience advising park districts and public utilities on the acquisition and disposition of property as well as the preservation of public opinion in protecting property rights and preserving productive property uses.
"Laura's legal experience makes her an invaluable asset to McDonald Hopkins and adds considerable depth and a competitive advantage to our already robust real estate practice," said David Gunning, Chair of the firm's Real Estate practice. "Her expertise will be an enormous benefit to all our clients."
In addition to her real estate practice, Wallerstein has additional expertise in franchise law, helping owners and operators of quick-service restaurants and other franchisees through the full range of legal and regulatory issues they encounter, from drafting and negotiating franchise, purchase and sale agreements to raising capital, responding to franchising challenges, and other operational issues. Wallerstein also helps her franchise clients clients acquire and dispose of real property and other assets and works to secure the funding clients need to finance acquisitions and operations.
Wallerstein earned her J.D. and MBA from the University of Akron, and her B.A. from Oberlin College.
She can be reached at 216.348.5832 and lwallerstein@mcdonaldhopkins.com.
About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.
CONTACT:
Cynthia Stewart
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5733
Email: cstewart@mcdonaldhopkins.com
SOURCE McDonald Hopkins
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.