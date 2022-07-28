Greenberg Traurig is Among 'Best of the Best' on 2022 BTI Associate Satisfaction Report

In a just-released report, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's associate satisfaction earned the firm a coveted place among the BTI Associate Satisfaction A-Listers 2022.
NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a just-released report, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's associate satisfaction earned the firm a coveted place among the BTI Associate Satisfaction A-Listers 2022. Greenberg Traurig was one of only nine firms having the highest number of extremely satisfied associates, according to BTI.
"Associate satisfaction is a key goal of our overall Professional Development initiative at the firm. It is satisfying to see that the programs and mentorships we have in place resonate with associates who are themselves invested in their own professional trajectory. We take the future of the firm and the profession very seriously and investing in the training and personal well-being of our talented associates is critical to that future," said Bradford D. Kaufman, Greenberg Traurig Co-President and Mary-Olga Lovett, Greenberg Traurig Senior Vice-President who also serve as Global Co-Chairs of Professional Development.
Greenberg Traurig was further selected as among the "best of the best" based on commitment to helping associates in their careers; having specific programs to help associates develop a career path; ability to provide associates with access to training they need; having good mentoring; and being a place where associates are optimistic about growing within the firm.
The BTI Associate Satisfaction A-Listers 2022: BTI Survey of Law Firms Where Associates are Happiest is based on a large-scale, independent survey with more than 4,000 responses.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
L. Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212-801-2131, BrezoSchollL@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP
