Global Aquaculture and Horticulture Lighting Market Report 2022-2027: Sustainable Innovation Culture Advancing the Development of Energy Efficient Grow Lights

The global aquaculture and horticulture lighting industry is a high-growth market and forecast to increase at a 25.5% compound annual growth rate between 2021 and 2027.
The study focuses on the revenue manufacturers earn from the sale of lighting products, including hardware (modules, fixtures, and luminaires ready for installation) and software solutions for monitoring growth and controlling hardware. The analyst gathered insights from OEMs, industry experts, and distributors to produce the forecasts in the study.
Improving agriculture productivity and output is vital to maintaining food security, given the impacts of the rising global population, demand for quality produce, shrinking arable land, and climate change.
Horticulture and aquaculture lighting are viable solutions to boost crop produce and stimulate animal growth in a controlled environment. Lighting plays a major role in sustainable practices to ensure minimal damage to natural resources and reduced carbon-nitrogen footprint while achieving maximum productivity.
Grow light is a common name for aquaculture and horticulture lights. These light sources supplement natural light and, in some cases, are the primary source of light for animal and plant growth, eliminating dependence on external factors, such as sunlight. The ability to grow a steady supply of crops with controlled-environment agriculture (CEA), regardless of weather conditions, will be a major factor driving the adoption of innovative lighting sources.
The market's robust growth rate is forecast to exceed the traditional LED or the lighting controls industry. Europe and North America are expected to lead market growth, while Asia-Pacific will register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.
The adoption of digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the internet of things (IoT), for horticulture and aquaculture will generate additional revenue streams.
The aquaculture and horticulture industry comprises a mix of Tier I (global companies), Tier II (strong local brand equity and presence), and Tier III (smaller entities with limited presence or unit of a larger company) players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Aquaculture and Horticulture Lighting Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Aquaculture and Horticulture Industry Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Certifications, Standards, and Regulations for Agriculture and Horticulture Lighting
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Technology-Aquaculture Lighting
- Revenue Forecast by Technology-Horticulture Lighting
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Technology
- Light Sources for Horticulture
- LED Light Spectrum and its Effect on Plant Growth
- Competitive Framework
- Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) and Partnerships
- Pricing Analysis
3. Regional Outlook
- Market Snapshot-North America
- Forecast Analysis-North America
- Market Snapshot-Europe
- Forecast Analysis-Europe
- Market Snapshot-APAC
- Forecast Analysis-APAC
- Market Snapshot-MEA
- Forecast Analysis-MEA
- Market Snapshot-Latin America
- Forecast Analysis-Latin America
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Aquaculture and Horticulture Advancement Beyond Subsistence Farming
- Growth Opportunity 2: Investment in Enabling Technologies and Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 3: Cultivation of Staple Crops
- Growth Opportunity 4: Regional Focus
