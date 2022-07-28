Icertis Adds Former BMW CEO Harald Krüger to Advisory Board

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that former BMW CEO Harald Krüger has joined its Advisory Board. Mr. Krüger's exceptional career in the automotive industry, as well as board and advisory positions with global market leaders such as Deutsche Telekom AG Deutsche Lufthansa AG, and Salesforce (EMEA) offer Icertis invaluable expertise as the company transforms the foundation of commerce with the Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform.

Contracts are the single source of truth for all commercial, operational, and legal entitlements and obligations of a company. The ICI platform digitizes the contracting process, extracts the critical structured and unstructured data in contracts, connects this data to operational surround systems, and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure the intent of every contract is correctly memorialized and fully realized.

"Icertis Contract Intelligence has emerged as the best-practice SaaS platform as enterprises navigate unprecedented market challenges and business disruptions," said Icertis Advisory Board member Harald Krüger. "Icertis is helping companies increase revenue, reduce cost, manage risk, and ensure compliance across functions. This enterprise-wide value is fueled by Icertis' award-winning ICI platform, tier-one technology partnerships, and deep alliances with top SIs around the world, positioning the company to further leapfrog CLM competitors. I expect to see Icertis accelerate growth exponentially and am excited to be part of their journey."

Mr. Krüger's three-decade-long tenure with BMW Group began in 1992 and includes more than 10 years serving on BMW's board of management, including four as CEO. Earlier in his career, he worked at the Institute for Dynamics of Flight Systems of the German Aerospace Center in Oberpfaffenhofen. He currently serves on top strategic boards across industries.

"Harald joins the Icertis Advisory Board as the company continues to see strong momentum in 2022 after posting ARR growth of above 50% in 2021, with record customer and partner growth across the world. When I first met Harald, I was impressed with his deep curiosity, grasp of details, and lean-in-to-make-an-impact attitude. In addition, his business values and approach to company culture perfectly align with Icertis' FORTE values and culture," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "I am looking forward to Harald's tenured insight in shaping our business growth, from product and go-to-market strategy to managing and leading high-performance global teams."

Icertis has been consistently recognized for its record growth, market leadership, employer practices, and contract management software innovations. The company has earned numerous top-tier analyst, partner, and industry accolades and awards in recent years, such as inclusion on the Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte's Technology 500 List, and Inc.'s Best-Led Companies in America.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

Contact

Liza Colburn

Director of Corporate Communications, Icertis

Liza.colburn@icertis.com

+1 (781) 562-0111

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icertis-adds-former-bmw-ceo-harald-kruger-to-advisory-board-301595258.html

SOURCE Icertis