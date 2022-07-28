First Responders Can Still Enter to Win California Casualty's Work Hard/Play Hard "$10,000 Camping" Giveaway

There's still time for Firefighters, EMTs and Law Enforcement to enter California Casualty's 2022 Work Hard/Play Hard "$10,000 Camping" Giveaway. Contest entries must be received by November 18, 2022. Interested First Responders can visit Contest4Heroes.com to enter.
SAN MATEO, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an effort to thank Firefighters, EMTs and Law Enforcement for all that they do for their communities, California Casualty will award one lucky First Responder $10,000 for outdoor gear that lets them disconnect from the daily grind and reconnect with friends, family and nature.
It's a prize intended to give one lucky first responder the funds needed to have the peaceful, restful, outdoor quality time they all deserve.
California Casualty invites all interested Firefighters, EMTs and Law Enforcement to visit http://www.contest4heroes.com and enter for their chance to win. Only those 2022 Work Hard/Play Hard "$10,000 Camping" Giveaway entries received by November 18, 2022 will make the cut.
"This giveaway is one small way we at California Casualty can say thank you to the dedicated professionals who protect our communities and way of life." Richard Shapiro, AVP.
Previous Work Hard/Play Hard sweepstakes from California Casualty have awarded public safety personnel ATVs, DeWalt Tools, motorcycles, and cash. Past winners include an Oregon Police Officer, Colorado Sheriff's Captain, Firefighters from California, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Pennsylvania, and California Peace Officers.
Founded in 1914 and headquartered in San Mateo, California with service centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty provides public safety employees and volunteers across the country auto and home insurance with special rates, generous discounts and unique benefits not available to the general public. Learn more about California Casualty at http://www.calcas.com or call 1.800.800.9410.
Media Contact
Richard Shapiro, California Casualty, 719.532.8445, rshapiro@calcas.com
SOURCE California Casualty
