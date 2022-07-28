Norco Fluid FS: Every Rider, Every Trail

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Norco Bikes has cracked the code to creating a full suspension mountain bike with top-end performance for advanced riders that's also perfect for aspiring newcomers.
The four-bike lineup's price range makes mountain biking truly accessible, but the Fluid FS is engineered to provide a level of personalization and performance never available to new riders.
"We implemented our exclusive Ride Aligned Design System to make the new Fluid easily and precisely tunable for rider height, weight, experience and morphology – this is technology that has only been available on our top-end bikes 'til now," said Product Manager Paul Burnett.
"But when you acknowledge that not every rider can justify the budget for a top-of-the-line mountain bike. That's when designing bikes gets super challenging … and fun!"
Gateway full suspension bikes like the Fluid FS aim to deliver performance but historically have been hampered by overlooked details– details that ultimately make the biggest difference out on the trail.
By working closely with component manufacturers to create custom tuned suspension and equipping each model for best-in-class performance, Burnett says all four new Fluid FS models are designed to evolve with riders' skills.
"Designing performance mountain bikes is what we love to do – but this lineup is possibly the most rewarding projects we've ever undertaken, and we're so excited that it can bring so many riders along for the ride!" said Burnett.
The new Fluid FS Series is available in five sizes and four models from S through XXL to fit riders 5'1" to 6'7", ranging in price from $2,699 - $4,449 USD / $2,999 - $4,999 CAD.
About Norco
Founded in 1964, Norco Bicycles' Dirt First philosophy ensures that every Norco bike is inspired by British Columbia's supernatural landscape and is created by putting everything they have into building the best bikes for the riding they love.
There's No Other Way
SOURCE Norco Bicycles
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.